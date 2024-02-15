Private Equity Firm Takes Ownership at Massillon-Based Snack and Chip Company

MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A snack manufacturer with a big local presence is now owned by a New York-based private equity firm.

An industry publication says that Clayton Dubilier and Rice has begun operating Shearer’s Foods based in Massillon.

The firm announced plans to buy Shearer’s from the Ontario Canada Pension Plan Board back in December.

They say that top management in Massillon remains in place.

Besides a big manufacturing facility there, another facility in Brewster employs about 300.

Though the new company sounds optimistic, the company did file a WARN plant closing notice for a Lubbock Texas facility.

The company has facilities around the country.