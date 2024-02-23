News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Private Lander Touches Down On The Moon, But Sending Weak Signal

By News Desk
February 22, 2024 7:22PM EST
Credit: MGN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A private U.S. lunar lander has touched down on the moon, but company officials say it was sending a weak signal.

The lander guided itself to the surface Thursday, searching for a relatively flat spot among all the cliffs and craters near the south pole.

Intuitive Machines was striving to become the first private business to pull off a lunar landing, a feat achieved by only five countries.

The craft is part of NASA’s efforts to commercialize moon deliveries ahead of the planned return of astronauts.

There hasn’t been a U.S. spacecraft on the moon since the end of NASA’s Apollo program.

