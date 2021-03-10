Private vs Public High School Sports: Coaches weigh in on the argument
Public vs Private high school sports: a debate that has been had for years in the state of Ohio, there are a number of different opinions that were featured on today’s show. Listed below to all of the different guests that joined Jon to address this topic. Where do you stand on the argument? What could be down to improve the current situation?
- Retired WHBC Show Host Joe Palmisano shares numbers to show why separating them doesn’t make sense.
- Alliance Boys Basketball Coach Larry Kukura expresses his frustrations in play private schools in the tournament.
- GlenOak Girls Basketball Coach Paul Wackerly explains why competitive balance hurt most Division I schools.
- McKinley Football Coach Marcus Wattley explains why the discussion is a double edged sword.