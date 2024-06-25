Pro, Con: Both Sides Heard on Solar Farm Issue

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are strong opinions both for and against large solar and wind farms in Stark County.

And commissioners heard them Monday night.

Nearly 35 people spoke at a public hearing at the downtown Canton county Event Center, with “pro” and “con” about evenly split.

Many supporters were from the IBEW and construction unions who said shutting the door on such projects would hurt them.

Those against said the land is better suited for farming.

Commissioners are considering implementing a ban on those large farms in 14 of the 17 townships where trustees have asked for that.

They will take comments made last night into consideration.

Such a move would still not prohibit all such projects.