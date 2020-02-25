Pro Football Hall of Fame Announces Enshrinement Dates
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced the dates of when the members of the 20-member centennial class will be enshrined.
Due to the abnormally large size of this year’s class, the group’s entertainments will be broken up over two different weekends.
The first group of 10 people to get enshrined will be the five Modern-Era players – Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu; two Coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson; and the three Contributors – Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliaabue and George Young.
Their ceremony will be on Saturday, August 8 during the Hall of Fame’s annual Enshrinement Week. Tickets for the Enshrinement Ceremony go on sale Wednesday, February 26 at 10 A.M. Prices range between $29 to $175
The second group to be enshrined will be the 10 Senior-Era players – Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle.
Their ceremony will take place on Friday, September 18 as a part of the Centennial Celebration that will be going on throughout the week here in Canton.