Pro Football Hall of Fame Craft Beer Fest Called Off

Noah Hiles
Jul 9, 2020 @ 2:03pm
Friends at music festival, holding disposable cups with beer

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Add the craft beer festival to the long list of Pro Football Hall of Fame events that have been canceled due to the pandemic.

The event was originally supposed to take place on May 9th but was moved back to September 12. Due to continued concerns, the Hall tells WHBC News that the decision to cancel the event entirely. Refund information can be found at the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Website.

