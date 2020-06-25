Pro Football Hall of Fame Releases Official Statement on the Postponement of Enshrinement Week

As a public health precaution, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce are rescheduling all events associated with the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival.
Events tied to Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls now will take place Aug. 5-9, 2021.
“The health and safety of our Hall of Famers, fans and volunteers who make Enshrinement Week so special remains our top priority,” said David Baker, president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “The Hall will honor the Centennial Class of 2020 next August, along with what promises to be an equally spectacular Class of 2021, as part of a multi-day celebration of football with an atmosphere that will deliver for fans ‘Twice the Fun in ’21.’”
The National Football League, the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to postpone the teams’ 2020 Hall of Fame Game into 2021. That matchup, which sold out in 22 minutes when tickets went on sale in March, now will be played on Thursday night, Aug. 5, 2021. It will kick off a full slate of events tied to honoring as many as 28 legends of the game in two Enshrinements.
Denny Saunier, president and CEO of the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the “community stands ready to make next August truly memorable.”
“We have been a proud partner with the Hall for more than 50 years in producing wonderful events that showcase Canton and surrounding areas,” Saunier said. “Although we’re all disappointed we won’t be enjoying those festivities this summer, we look forward to welcoming the huge numbers of visitors and returning Hall of Famers who will make the 2021 Enshrinement Week special.”
Fans may retain their tickets for the 2020 Hall of Fame Game to ensure their seats for the matchup in 2021 at the same price, or they can apply for a refund. Fans who hold their tickets also will receive a 25 percent discount on Hall of Fame merchandise purchased before March 31, 2021 and an opportunity to upgrade seat locations (if available).
Fans who retain their tickets for the Enshrinement of the Centennial Class of 2020 will hold those seats, and they also will be included in the presale opportunity for tickets for the Enshrinement honoring the Class of 2021, which will be held separately from the Class of 2020’s.
For fans seeking a refund on ticket purchases, the request must be received by Friday, July 31. The refund policy, an online form for submissions and answers to other questions will be posted Monday, June 29 at www.profootballhof.com/2020ticketoptions/.
“We believe postponing Enshrinement Week events in 2020 is the right way to honor our Enshrinees and their families properly, along with the other living Gold Jackets who want to come to Canton for this celebration,” Baker said. “We also believe next year promises to be the greatest gathering in football ever.”