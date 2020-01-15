Pro Football Hall of Fame Reveals Centennial Slate
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 15 of football’s greatest are heading to Canton, Ohio. The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed it’s special Centennial Slate this morning, letting the world know who made the cut for it’s special 20 person class in 2020.
10 senior members (former players), three contributors and two coaches were deemed worth of football’s greatest honor. The five remaining spots in the 2020 class belong to modern era candidates that have yet to be chosen.
Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker has said that there will be two separate ceremonies due to the extra large sized class. The first being on the traditional Hall of Fame weekend and the second taking place during the NFL’s centennial celebration in September.
Below is the complete list of the men who were elected. They were chosen by the Hall of Fame’s special Blue Ribbon Panel, which is made up of former coaches, players and other key members of the sport’s historic past.
COACHES
- Bill Cowher – 1992-2006 Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jimmy Johnson – 1989-1993 Dallas Cowboys, 1996-99 Miami Dolphins
CONTRIBUTORS
- *Steve Sabol, Administrator/President – 1964-2012 NFL Films
- Paul Tagliabue, Commissioner – 1989-2006 National Football League
- *George Young, Contributor/General Manager – 1968-1974 Baltimore Colts, 1975-78 Miami Dolphins, 1979-1997 New York Giants, 1998-2001 National Football League
SENIORS
- Harold Carmichael, WR – 1971-1983 Philadelphia Eagles, 1984 Dallas Cowboys
- Jim Covert, T – 1983-1990 Chicago Bears
- *Bobby Dillon, S – 1952-59 Green Bay Packers
- Cliff Harris, S – 1970-79 Dallas Cowboys
- *Winston Hill, T – 1963-1976 New York Jets, 1977 Los Angeles Rams
- *Alex Karras, DT – 1958-1962, 1964-1970 Detroit Lions
- Donnie Shell, S – 1974-1987 Pittsburgh Steelers
- *Duke Slater, T – 1922 Milwaukee Badgers, 1922-25 Rock Island Independents,1926-1931 Chicago Cardinals
- *Mac Speedie, E – 1946-1952 Cleveland Browns [AAFC/NFL]
- *Ed Sprinkle, DE/LB/E – 1944-1955 Chicago Bears