Pro Football Hall of Fame to Host Centennial Celebration 5K
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There might not be a Hall of Fame game this summer but there will be some sort of athletic event to celebrate the 100th birthday of the National Football League.
This afternoon the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that it will host a special Centennial Celebration 5K. The race will take place on Saturday, September 19. Runners can participate either in person or virtually.
“This event, with its virtual option, is a great way for fans of football and of the Hall of Fame, regardless of where they live, to join us in celebrating the league’s Centennial and supporting the Hall and its mission,” said Pat Lindesmith, the Hall’s Chief Partnership Officer and Senior Vice President of Gold Jacket Relations. “We’d love to see runners from every corner of the country become part of this special way to mark the league’s 100th birthday.”
The in-person race starts at 9 a.m. ET in downtown Canton and will take runners past the location where the NFL was founded on Sept. 17, 1920: Ralph Hay’s Hupmobile dealership.
Virtual runners will receive their packets, including event shirt, finisher medal and race bib, one week prior to the event. In-person runners will be able to pick up their packets the week prior to or the morning of the race. Additionally, in-person runners will receive a silicone bracelet indicating their social distancing preference.
As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, additional safety procedures will be released – especially as it relates to in-person runners. The Hall of Fame tells WHBC News that race officials are working closely with state and local government and health officials to ensure the health and safety of all. If for some reason the race cannot take place in-person, all runners/walkers would participate virtually on their own.
The fee to participate in the race is $40 for adult runners/walkers and $20 for youth. Those interested can learn more here.