Pro Football Hall of Fame to Reopen on June 10
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame will be reopening its doors to the public on Wednesday, June 10.
“We stand ready to provide inspiration to fans eager to celebrate excellence,” said David Baker, president & CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, “And we will do so in a responsible manner that puts the safety of the visiting public and our dedicated staff at the forefront of each decision we have made in reaching this point and that we will continue to make moving forward.”
The Hall has been closed since Monday, March 16 in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Hall of Fame tells WHBC News that it has taken several steps to prepare for the reopening, including cleaning all areas of the museum multiple times.