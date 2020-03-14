      Breaking News
Pro Football Hall of Fame To Temporarily Close

Pro Football Hall of Fame To Temporarily Close

Noah Hiles
Mar 14, 2020 @ 6:44pm
WHBC News

CANTON (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame becomes just the latest of the many area businesses and or organizations to temporarily shut its doors due to the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Hall of Fame tells WHBC News, “The health and safety of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s visitors, as well as staff and volunteers, is a top priority. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and maintain ongoing communication with state and local health officials.”

The Museum will be closed to the public effective Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon