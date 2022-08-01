Pro Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week 2022
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Welcome to Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week, the week that makes Canton Ohio “pro football heaven” for those fortunate enough to get in.
And, of course, it’s a very different backdrop to the Hall of Fame with facilities popping out of the ground everywhere you look.
Executive VP for Public Affairs with the Hall of Fame Village Anne Graffice says these are your friends and neighbors making it happen.
Graffice says local companies are doing 90-percent of the work.
She says Phase 3 is on the drawing board.
The planned hotel is still Phase 2, but she tells our Pam Cook that major infrastructure work is underway at that site.
The week is highlighted by the game Thursday night and Enshrinement at 12noon Saturday. following the Grand Parade.
Here are other activities from a recent Hall of Fame press release:
CANTON, OHIO – Guests visiting the Pro Football Hall of Fame for Enshrinement Week
Powered by Johnson Controls will find several events and activities on the campus to help kick
off the National Football League’s 103rd season.
FUN FEST & COORS LIGHT BEER GARDEN
The Fun Fest powered by Graphic Enterprises & the Coors Light Beer Garden will open
at noon Thursday, Aug. 4, and continue through Saturday, Aug. 6. The Fun Fest is free, open to
the public and family friendly. The beer garden will feature a number of choices under the
Molson Coors brand label.
Anyone attending Fun Fest will enjoy live music from several entertainers. People also will have
the opportunity to play games and win prizes from various booths set up by the Hall of Fame.
Guests are encouraged to visit sponsor booths, where they can partake in special giveaways.
For a day-by-day list of activities and entertainment, click here.
Fun Fest & Beer Garden hours:
Thursday, Aug. 4 – Noon to 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5 – Noon to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
HALL OF FAME MERCHANDISE TENT
The Hall of Fame Merchandise Tent, located in the Hall’s upper parking lot, returns to
Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls, offering fans the opportunity to purchase
exclusive commemorative merchandise and souvenirs.
The hours of operation will be:
Thursday, Aug. 4: Noon to 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5: Noon to 5 p.m.
2121 GEORGE HALAS DRIVE NW; CANTON, OH 44708 | PROFOOTBALLHOF.COM | @PROFOOTBALLHOF
Saturday, Aug. 6: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
RETURNING HALL OF FAMERS’ AUTOGRAPH SESSION
Hall of Fame legends returning for Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls will sign
autographs from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on the Hall of Fame’s campus. Prices for
autographs vary by Hall of Famer and by item type. Items smaller than 11” x 14” and mini
helmets are considered flat items, while items larger than 11” x 14” and jerseys, footballs and
full-size helmets are considered premium items.
For the list of Hall of Famers participating in the autograph session presented by Panini and
their autograph prices, click here. (Note: Hall of Famers’ participation subject to change)
DICK VERMEIL, TONY BOSELLI, LEROY BUTLER, RICHARD SEYMOUR and BRYANT
YOUNG will participate in the Class of 2022 Autograph Session Presented by Panini from 1 to 3
p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. For details, click here.