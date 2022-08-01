Pro Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week 2022

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Welcome to Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week, the week that makes Canton Ohio “pro football heaven” for those fortunate enough to get in.

And, of course, it’s a very different backdrop to the Hall of Fame with facilities popping out of the ground everywhere you look.

Executive VP for Public Affairs with the Hall of Fame Village Anne Graffice says these are your friends and neighbors making it happen.

Graffice says local companies are doing 90-percent of the work.

She says Phase 3 is on the drawing board.

The planned hotel is still Phase 2, but she tells our Pam Cook that major infrastructure work is underway at that site.

The week is highlighted by the game Thursday night and Enshrinement at 12noon Saturday. following the Grand Parade.

Here are other activities from a recent Hall of Fame press release: