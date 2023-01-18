News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Problem Gambling Helpline Ringing Off Hook

By Jim Michaels
January 18, 2023 4:55AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Sports betting is now big business in Ohio.

It’s also a busy time for the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.

But people are getting the message attached to all that advertising and phoning the Problem Gambling Helpline.

Network Executive Director Derek Longmeier says they’ve taken as many calls the first ten days of the month than they took all of last January.

Longmeier says all that advertising can be confusing and overwhelming.

The helpline number is 800-589-9966.

