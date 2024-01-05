Process in Place to Replace Johnson in Washington

Rep. Bill Johnson answers a question as East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway, rear, listens during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The meeting was held to answer questions about the ongoing cleanup from the derailment on Feb, 3, of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine has called a Special Election to replace Representative Bill Johnson in the wide-ranging 6th Congressional District.

That district that includes much of Stark and all of Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties.

Johnson is leaving in two weeks to become president of Youngstown State University.

Here’s the schedule:

Candidates have two weeks to file at the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

The Primary Election will take place on March 19.

That’s the same day as the statewide presidential primary.

The Special Election for a new Congress member takes place June 11.