Producer Extraordinaire Brian Novak Celebrates a Milestone By Ariel Stahler | Feb 14, 2019 @ 3:58 PM Here on the Kenny & JT Show, we like to celebrate milestones, and today is no different. Our producer extraordinaire Brian Novak is celebrating 22 years of service at WHBC today.