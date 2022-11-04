Progress Being Made on 2 New North Canton School Buildings

Courtesy North Canton City School District

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Great progress is being made on the new school buildings under construction in the North Canton City School District.

The buildings on Maple and Charlotte Streets will be completely under roof very soon.

The district will be moving students from five schools to these 100,000-square-foot-plus facilities in August of next year.

There’s an especially hectic schedule in May, with existing facilities at those work sites coming down for parking lots.

Superintendent Jeff Wendorf spoke to our Pam Cook recently about the progress being made.

Passage of a recent levy is bringing in the local match for the projects.