Progressive Field Will Return To Full Capacity June 2
The Cleveland Indians today announced that Progressive Field will return to full capacity starting June 2, following Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement ending Ohio’s coronavirus health orders. Tickets for all remaining home games will go on sale to the general public starting Wednesday, May 26 at 10AM ET on www.Indians.com/Tickets.
The summer celebration at Progressive Field will start on June 11 with a 7-game homestand against Seattle (June 11-13) and Baltimore (June 14-17). The June 11 weekend will feature Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (June 11), $2 Pregame in the Districts presented by Miller Lite (June 11 & 12), Fireworks presented by B’laster Corporation (June 11), Block ‘C’ Magnet courtesy of Progressive (June 11), a Roberto Pérez bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams (June 12) and Kids Fun Day (June 13). The full 2021 promotional schedule can be found below.
The full return of the Kids Clubhouse, Family Deck and more will also return with the June 11 homestand.
Starting June 2, masks will now be optional at Progressive Field and will no longer be a requirement to enter the ballpark. Progressive Field will continue to enforce the bag policy of only allowing clutches (9”x5”x2”), medical bags and diaper bags into the park. All tickets will be mobile entry.
All 2021 Season Ticket Holders, Flex Voucher plans and Six Pack plans will receive presale access to additional tickets for remaining 2021 home games before being made available to the general public.
*Fans currently holding tickets to the June 1, 2021 game will be contacted via email within the next two weeks with fan-friendly ticket options and priority access.
2021 PROMOTIONAL CALENDAR
June 11 vs. SEA:
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- Fireworks presented by B’laster Corporation
- Block C Magnet courtesy of Progressive (All Fans)
June 12 vs. SEA:
- Robert Pérez bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams (12,500 Fans)
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
June 13 vs. SEA:
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
June 17 vs. BAL
- Tote Bag courtesy of MLB Network (10,000 fans)
Friday, July 2
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Saturday, July 3
- Bob Feller 1940 Jersey (15,000 Fans)
- Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Sunday, July 4
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
Friday, July 9
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Saturday, July 10
- Shane Bieber All-Star Game MVP Bobblehead (15,000 Fans)
- Fireworks
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Sunday, July 11
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
Friday, July 23
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
Saturday, July 24
- Franmil Reyes Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart (12,500 Fans)
- Fireworks
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
Sunday, July 25
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
Friday, August 6
- Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Saturday, August 7
- Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Sunday, August 8
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
Thursday, August 12
- Block C/Ohio Cap courtesy of Meritech (10,000 Fans)
Friday, August 20
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks presented by Dollar Bank
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
Saturday, August 21
- Shane Bieber Cy Young Award Bobblehead courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse (12,500 Fans)
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
Friday, August 27
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Saturday, August 28
- 1920 Jersey courtesy of Medical Mutual (12,500 Fans)
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Sunday, August 29
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
Friday, September 10
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
Saturday, September 11
- José Ramírez T-Shirt courtesy of Dollar Bank (10,000 Fans)
Saturday, September 25
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- Fan Appreciation Night
- 2022 Schedule Poster courtesy of TTX (All Fans)
*Promo passes will be offered for the following dates:
- June 11 – Roberto Pérez bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams
- July 3 – Bob Feller Jersey courtesy of Pepsi
- July 10 – Shane Bieber All-Star Game MVP Bobblehead
- July 24 – Franmil Reyes Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart
- Aug. 28 – 1920 Jersey courtesy of Medical Mutual
Also returning in June are Special Ticket Packages. Special Ticket Packages include a limited-edition promotional item with the purchase of a select ticket. While regular promotions are available to a limited number of fans upon entry to the ballpark, Special Ticket Package items are ONLY available to fans who purchase a Special Ticket Package for that game.
There are a limited number of Special Ticket Packages available for each game on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to availability. Packages can only be purchased at www.Indians.com/specials.
2021 SPECIALTY TICKET PACKAGES
Friday, June 11 – Baldwin-Wallace University Cap; University of Findlay Cap
Sunday, June 13 – The Sandlot Ham Porter Character Bobblehead
Wednesday, June 16 – Pride Cap; Pride Flag
Tuesday, June 29 – Ketchup Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale
Thursday, July 8 – #TheLand Desktop Sign
Thursday, July 22 – Onion Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale
Tuesday, July 27 – Scrub Top
Sunday, August 8 – Snoopy Bobblehead
Wednesday, August 11 – Mustard Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale
Wednesday, September 8 – Love Your Melon Beanie