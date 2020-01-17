Prohibition started on January 17th, 1920! What strange laws still exist in other states related to alcohol?
WHBC News
A hundred years ago today, on January 17th, 1920, the United States went completely dry as a result of the Eighteenth Amendment, which banned the production, importation, transportation, and sale of alcoholic beverages. Here are five strange laws still in place all these years later.
1. You can drink and drive in Mississippi. It’s the only state that doesn’t have an open-container law for passengers OR drivers. The driver’s blood alcohol content just has to stay below .08.
2. Ladies Nights are illegal in Wisconsin. It stems from a lawsuit where two men complained that women getting free drink tickets violated the public accommodation law. Ladies Nights are also banned in California and Pennsylvania.
3. In Washington, D.C., Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny may not be used to promote the sale or consumption of alcohol.
4. It’s against the law in Washington to destroy a beer bottle, keg, or cask.
5. In Alaska, it’s illegal to be drunk in a bar.
Drink responsibly.