‘Project KARE’ Helps JFS Children’s Services Take ‘Care’ of Kids
Stark County commissioners presented a proclamation remotely on April 1, 2021 to Deborah Forkas, M.Ed, Executive Director of Stark County Job and Family Services and Robert Myers, LISW-S, Deputy Director of the Division of Children Services. (Stark JFS)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It seems behind every organization that does great work there are volunteers.
So it is with the Stark County Division of Children’s Services, where the non-profit Project KARE is able to raise funds and provide gifts to children being taken care of by the agency.
Their “Rising Up/Moving On” program rewards high school students who attain certain goals like graduation, despite the adversity they faced.
These are things Children’s Services is unable to do as a government agency.