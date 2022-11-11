Prosecution Gains Guilty Plea in Killing of Canton Father of Four

Justice St John (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A guilty plea from one of four teenagers charged in the May 2022 shooting death of a northeast Canton father of four.

18-year-old Justice St John will also be assisting the state in the prosecution of the other three defendants next month.

He’ll be sentenced on an aggravated murder conviction after those trials have ended.

Canton police say the four intended to rob 47-year-old Sean Rex in his home in the 2100 block of 7th Street NE.

Instead, they shot him in the head and killed him.