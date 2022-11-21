News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Prosecution Rests In Trump Organization’s Tax Fraud Case

By News Desk
November 21, 2022 1:35PM EST
Share
Prosecution Rests In Trump Organization’s Tax Fraud Case

NEW YORK (AP) – Prosecutors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial have rested their case.

They are pinning their hopes for convicting former President Donald Trump’s company largely on the word of two top executives who cut deals before testifying that they schemed to avoid taxes on company-paid perks.

The company’s longtime finance chief and a senior vice president testified for the bulk of the prosecution’s eight-day case.

The company’s lawyers are expected to start calling witnesses later Monday. T

hey are likely to begin with an accountant who handling years of tax returns and other financial matters for Mr. Trump and hundreds of Trump entities.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Teens Sentenced to 18 to Life in January Killing
3

Prosecution Gains Guilty Plea in Killing of Canton Father of Four
4

ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes 'Ticket Skipping' in Vance Race
5

Lake, Massillon Both Win, To Face Off In Regional Final