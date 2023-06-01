Prosecutor Hits Road to Explain Office Procedures, Answer Questions

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone takes the office on the road again this month.

It starts Thursday night in Louisville at the Constitution Center.

Stone tells WHBC News the biggest misconception out there is that felony charges start with him.

He says it takes an indictment by the county grand jury to do that.

From there, it’s his office’s job to pursue a guilty verdict, though he can have a charge dropped.

And it’s not just criminal matters the office oversees.

For example, they provide legal representation for all county offices and many townships, so there’s plenty to do on the civil side of the law.

He’s also stopping in North Canton, Brewster and Hartville this month.

Here’s the schedule as provided by the prosecutor’s office:

Louisville: Thursday, June 1st 6:00-7:00 p.m. Constitution Center 1022 W. Main St., 44641

North Canton: Tuesday, June 6th, 6:00-7:00 p.m. North Canton Public Library 185 N. Main St., 44720

Brewster: Thursday, June 8th, 6:00-7:00 p.m. Brewster Village Hall 302 Wabash Ave S., 44613

Hartville: Thursday, June 15th, 6:00-7:00 p.m. Hartville Village Hall 202 W. Maple St, 44632