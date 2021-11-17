Prosecutor: No Charges Out of Hudson School Board Meeting Controversy
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An extensive investigation into events at a Hudson City School Board meeting in September by the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.
It has determined that no charges will be filed again Hudson Mayor Craig Schubert, though the office called his actions “reckless”.
Schubert asked all board members to resign over his characterization of a book used in the high school as “child pornography”.
The office says the book is not pornographic.
His actions led to hundreds of disturbing threats being leveled at board members and administrators.
Law enforcement is trying to track down some of those mainly out-of-state threats.