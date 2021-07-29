Prosecutor Offers Another Discount Concealed Handgun Course for County Residents
Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone’s office is offering another discounted concealed handgun course as part of its Safe Streets Initiative.
The $65 class is only ten dollars, using the discount code: starksafterstreets, that’s one word.
The class is Saturday August 7 at Weyer Tactical north of Alliance on Route 225.
Just go to the weyertactical.com website and enter the code for that class.