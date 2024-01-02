Prosecutors Accuse Senator Bob Menendez Of Introducing Qatari Royal Family Member To Aid NJ Businessman

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities are accusing U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of introducing a member of the Qatari royal family to a New Jersey businessman seeking investments in a real estate project.

They say the family member was a principal in the Qatari Investment Company, which then invested millions in the project.

The latest allegations arose in a superseding indictment in Manhattan federal court against the Democrat, his wife and three businessmen, who have all pleaded not guilty.

No new charges were added to the latest version of an indictment that had already charged Menendez in a bribery conspiracy that allegedly enriched the senator and his wife with cash, gold bars and a luxury car.