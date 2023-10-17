Prosecutors Seeking To Recharge Actor Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting On Movie Set

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Special prosecutors say they’re seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in the 2021 fatal shooting on a movie set in New Mexico by presenting evidence to a grand jury.

New Mexico-based prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said Tuesday they’ll present evidence to a grand jury within two months.

They said “additional facts” have emerged in the shooting on the set of the Western movie “Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

A coproducer of the film, Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on the set outside Santa Fe when the gun discharged, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin’s attorneys say they’re prepared to answer any charges in court.