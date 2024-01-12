Prosecutors To Seek Death Penalty For White Supremacist Who Killed 10 At Buffalo Supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a white supremacist gunman who killed 10 Black people inside a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

The decision was announced Friday in a court filing.

Payton Gendron is already is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole after he pleaded guilty to state charges of murder and domestic terrorism in the 2022 massacre.

New York does not have capital punishment, but the Justice Department had the option of seeking the death penalty in a separate federal hate crimes case.

Gendron had promised through his lawyers to plead guilty if prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.