Protest Group Airs Grievances on Sidewalk in Front of CPD Station
Ohio Community Coalition police protest in front of the police station in downtown on June 26, 2020. (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Several dozen members of The Canton-based Ohio Community Coalition staged a different kind of protest outside city police headquarters on 3rd Street SW in Canton Friday afternoon and evening.
Sierra Mason who leads the group says she was told by police that the group needs to stop blocking streets, so they responded with a sit-in on the sidewalk.
They used chalk to write messages like “defund”, and “demilitarize the police”.
They’re unhappy with the arrest of 34-year-old Nathaniel Moran of North Canton, charged with aggravated menacing, accused of pointing a gun during the Wednesday night protest.