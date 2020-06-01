Protesters Take to Streets of Downtown Canton on Sunday Evening
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Once again, Stark County citizens took to the streets of downtown Canton to protest police brutality following the death of George Floyd.
The protest was believed to have started around 8:00 PM. A group of over 100 people marched throughout the city, followed by even more people in cars. Here is a thread of our live coverage throughout the evening.
WHBC caught up with the protest at the corner of 9th Street and Market Avenue across the street from the library downtown. The crowd as filled with people of different ages, races and backgrounds.
Dozens are children were in attendance with their parents. Leaders put a heavy emphasis on keeping the protest peaceful to ensure tear gas would not be used, as it was on Friday.
The protest continued to make its way downtown. The group would stop every few streets where different people in the crowd would speak.
There was some damage done during Sunday evening’s protest. A few windows of buildings along Market Avenue were smashed by protesters who were walking by. One of the most notable being a window at RiteAid next to the construction site of Centennial Plaza.
City hall was the area where the protest came to a powerful end. People spoke on the steps of city hall while cars parked along Cleveland Avenue honking their horns in support. While the street was filled with vehicles following along, protesters left one lane open for traffic to continue.
A demonstration in the street followed the speeches at city hall. A small group laid in the middle of Cleveland Avenue in front of the Frank T Bow building for nine minutes , the time the officer arrested in connection with the murder of George Floyd stood on his neck.
Following the demonstration cars used both sides of Market Avenue to travel North. A large chunk of the crowd then went home at around 11:15 p.m. Head to WHBC’s Facebook page to view our live coverage from the protests.