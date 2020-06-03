      Breaking News
Tuesday Update: Governor Fully intends to OPEN Schools in the Fall

Protesting: The Bright Spots around the Country

Pam Cook
Jun 3, 2020 @ 7:08am
Photo courtesy of S’reane Parks

Through all the chaos and confusion of the protests, there have also been some bright spots.  Here are some of the uplifting stories we’ve seen over the last few days . . .

1.  The Tennessee National Guard was set up in front of the state capitol on Monday in full riot gear.  But the protesters were peaceful and started calling for them to lay their riot shields down . . . and they did it.  (Warning!  There’s profanity in the background of the video.)

 

 

 

Natalie Allison

@natalie_allison

 · 
Replying to @natalie_allison

They’ve started chanting asking the National Guard and state troopers “why are you in riot gear?”

Republican and a couple Dem members remain on the Capitol balcony while several Dem lawmakers are down with the protesters.

View image on TwitterView image on Twitter

Natalie Allison

@natalie_allison

This was quite a moment. Protest has been peaceful and several legislators (all Dem) have addressed the protesters. @brotherjones_ asked the National Guard to drop their shields, and they did.

Embedded video

2,418

1,105 people are talking about this

 

 

2.  Police in cities all across the country have been taking a knee to show support for peaceful protesters.  Drone footage of 50 cops in North Carolina doing it has been trending online.

 

 

 

Fayetteville Police

@FayettevillePD

As a show of understanding the pain that is in our community and our nation regarding equality, the took a knee to show that we also stand for justice for everyone. We are committed to listening and treating everyone with dignity and respect.

Embedded video

3,841

1,513 people are talking about this

 

 

3.  A former firefighter who opened a sports bar in Minneapolis lost everything to looters.  But after his emotional interview went viral, people started donating on GoFundMe.  And he now has over a MILLION DOLLARS to help him rebuild.

 

 

 

kreeche@Kreeches

This isn’t even protesting anymore. Swear people go too far

Embedded video

21K

10.1K people are talking about this

 

 

4.  People all across the country have been coming out to help their local business owners clean up after their neighborhoods were trashed by looters.

 

 

 

NTD News@news_ntd

cleaning crew. Everyone just turned up. Many are from other neighborhoods, but see this as their community too.

Footage provided by @charlottecuthbo

Embedded video

322

168 people are talking about this

 

 

5.  A group of protesters in Louisville formed a human chain to protect a cop who got separated from his unit.  And a group in Brooklyn blocked the doors of a CVS to stop people from looting it.  (Warning:  The CVS video includes profanity.)

 

 

 

Steve Dennis@SteveDennis71

I’d plaster this powerful photo across every front page: Police officer got separated from his unit in Louisville, KY… and several black men formed a human barrier to protect him.

View image on Twitter

41

16 people are talking about this

 

 

6.  A group of Mennonites in Minneapolis joined the protests the other day, with signs that said “Standing Against Systems of Oppression” and “Justice for George Floyd.”

 

 

 

Beth Bayley@beth_lemon

Beautiful Mennonite protestors in Minneapolis. Turn your sound on!

Embedded video

1,454

 · St Paul, MN
511 people are talking about this

 

 

7.  A six-year-old girl heard about George Floyd . . . made a sign that said “Be Kind” . . . and held her own peaceful protest outside her house.

 

 

 

 

 

8.  In case you missed it, the sheriff in Flint, Michigan asked protesters what they wanted from him, and they started chanting “walk with us.”  So he left his gear behind and joined the protest.

 

 

 

Joshua Potash@JoshuaPotash

Oh my God it’s happening in Flint too.

Protesters chanted: “WALK WITH US!!”

So the sheriff and his men joined the protest.

Embedded video

164K

47.8K people are talking about this

 

 

9.  A white cop in Shreveport, Louisiana hugged and comforted a black protester who was crying, and someone posted a video on Twitter.

 

 

 

Jade Jackson

@IAMJADEJACKSON

Confederate statue supporters were also at the protest.

After speaking with them, this protester & a SHREVEPORT officer had an emotional connection with everything happening in America.

A moment between two strangers ❤️

Embedded video

2,332

921 people are talking about this

 

 

10.  Thousands of people in cities all over the world have joined the peaceful protests and have been marching through the streets.  Including cities in Mexico, Canada, the U.K., Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Denmark, New Zealand, Brazil, and even Syria.

 

 

 

Joshua Potash@JoshuaPotash

This is incredible. Protests all around the world saying

Embedded video

1,800

1,033 people are talking about this

 

