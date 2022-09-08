Protests Follow Grand Jury Decision

File – In this June 2, 2020 file photo, demonstrators march past the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, protesting the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – People began loudly protesting in downtown Canton shortly after Prosecutor Stone announced the grand jury findings.

The Repository says they carried signs and shouted “no justice no peace” to passersby.

About 40 protesters initially appeared outside City Hall, but then the demonstration moved to Central Plaza.

One woman was cited for blocking traffic on Market Avenue.

No word of any arrests.