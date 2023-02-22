Providing Assurance: Officials Drink Municipal Tap Water in East Palestine

WHBC News

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Drinking that municipal water.

The governors of Ohio and Pennsylvania, the EPA administrator and others visited a couple of East Palestine homes, toasting to and consuming the water supply in order to show that it’s safe.

Some residents are more worried about the long-term effects, though.

Mike DeWine says the EPA can’t do too much testing though, so that will continue on a weekly basis/

Giant Eagle, out of what they are calling an “abundance of caution”, has pulled bottled water sourced from Salineville at the opposite end of Columbiana County from its shelves, despite it’s testing OK.