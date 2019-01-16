PTO….Perry…Pups

Love the halfway point of any High School Basketball Season. Teams that are looking to stay in the hunt in their respective leagues. Maybe looking to improve upon team cohesiveness and chemistry. Maybe looking to test their ability to improve on consistency, and at the same time test their ability to respond to adversity. Then again….there are also teams who are just struggling to get better. Pretty good summary of our broadcast this Friday Night in the PTO as the Panthers will host the Pups in a tough Federal League Match –Up.

Perry stop a two game losing skid by looking adversity in the eyes and soundly defeating CCHS by 23. The Panthers were solid unit cohesive….for the most part consistent….and the chemistry was in full display. More assists than turnovers, good shot selection, sharing the bball, and stingy defense. Nice way to get back in the win column. Coach Spurgeon has them all in with his philosophy.

The Bulldogs continue to be challenged with consistency and find themselves staring at adversity literally every week. The Pups haven’t put together back to back wins since the opening two games of the season. An impressive win over Iggy was followed by 3 consecutive losses. Then a dominant win over Hoover was followed by back to back losses to Lake and Glenoak….both at home. However, McKinley is young and you will never question their effort. Coach V is working his tail off, and his players are doing the same. There are good things to come. Friday Night will tell us more.

The temps will be dropping on Friday Night in the PTO, but Panther Gymnasium will be cookin’! From my perspective in the booth…..prepare for a rocking rematch with the Panthers and the Pups. Would you expect anything less? The Heritage Continues On the Hardwood Friday night at 7:30 LIVE on 1480 WHBC and Streaming LIVE on whbcsports.com and whbc.com. Denny Kinkead and I look forward to bringing you all of the action on The One..The Only….1480 WHBC!! See y’all On the Radio!!