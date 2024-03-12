News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Public Meeting Tuesday Night on Proposed Kenmore Project

By Jim Michaels
March 12, 2024 8:40AM EDT
Courtesy ODOT District 4

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Staying on I-76 in Akron while driving the Kenmore Leg means a lot of lane changing in either direction to stay on 76.

ODOT has a solution.

There’s a public meeting Tuesday night on widening the Kenmore and adding so-called “braid” ramps at both ends of the freeway.

For example, I-76 Westbound traffic will be taken over top of the traffic entering the Kenmore from I-77 South, putting them in the right lane for easier access to the ramp at the south end.

The meeting is from 5 to 7 Tuesday night at the Innes Learning Center on East Avenue in Akron.

A public comment period follows.

It’s an estimated $100 to $110 million 2027 project.

But no funding has been provided.

