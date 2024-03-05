Public Meeting Tuesday Night on Route 8 Widening Project

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT has public meetings this month on a couple of major future road projects, and one of them is Tuesday night.

Local residents can provide their input on a $50 to $60 million plan to add a lane in each direction on Route 8 in Akron, north of the Central Interchange.

Also, a so-called “braid” ramp would be added, carrying traffic entering Route 8 from Carroll Street over top of Route 8 to one of those new lanes.

The project is not funded yet.

The meeting is from 5 to 7 Monday night at the Summit County Main Library in downtown Akron on 60 South Main Street.

The meeting is in Room 2AB.

There is a parking deck nearby.