PUCO to Review Response to June Macroburst Thunderstorm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took nearly a week for some AEP Ohio customers to have their power restored following that June 13 macroburst thunderstorm.

The PUCO will take a closer look at the response to the tens of thousands of customers who lost power in Wayne and Holmes Counties, with more in other parts of the state.

That meeting is next Wednesday June 13 and it’s open to the public.

The company that distributes power resources on a regional level PJM Interconnection will also be there.

The commission normally looks at utility responses on a yearly basis anyway.