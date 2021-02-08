Puppy Bowl AND Kitten Bowl! Bowls of Cuteness!
Kittens play on a mini football field during the taping of "Kitten Bowl
So leading up to the big game there were two other big games — most folks know the Puppy Bowl exists…but I was happy to find out there is also a KITTEN Bowl! Here’s how it all went down on Sunday:
Team Ruff Wins Puppy Bowl: There’s a new top dog. Team Ruff ended up beating Team Fluff, 73-69, in this year’s Puppy Bowl. Team Ruff came from behind, with Big Boss Paulie scoring a final TD as time ran out. The annual event featured 70 puppies from shelters around the country. Typically every dog featured in the Puppy Bowl gets adopted. Source: CNN
As for the Kitten Bowl (from the Hallmark Channel): The Cincinnati Bengals may want to start taking notes from the North Shore Bengals.
The group of furious felines were able to take home the 2021 Kitten Bowl, breaking up a last-ditch effort from the Little Longtails for a 21-15 victory in the eighth annual classic between the adorable (and adoptable!) animals. Zoomer walked away with the Most Valuable Kitten honors.
The Longtails were nearly able to pull off a magical win on the final possession, batting the ball around in the air for a trick play before a purrfect defensive breakup in the end zone by the Bengals.
The Kitten Bowl is partnered with the North Shore Animal League, the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization. The Animal League has saved the lives of more than 1.1 million animals since 1944.