Pups’ Bell Commits to OSU

Kierstan Bell, McKinley High School’s five-star guard and No. 5 player in the country, has committed to play her college basketball for the Buckeyes.

Bell, who earned the nickname “She-Bron” for her similarities to LeBron James, is one of the most decorated players in the United States heading into her senior season. She is the top guard in the nation in addition to being the No. 5 player overall.

Bell’s list of honors include Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year 2018, Division I Co-Player of the Year 2018 and AP Division I Player of the Year 2017. She has also been named AP First Team All-Ohio every season.