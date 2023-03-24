News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Purpose of Perry Plan? ‘Building Momentum’

By Jim Michaels
March 24, 2023 4:50AM EDT
Share
Purpose of Perry Plan? ‘Building Momentum’
Courtesy Perry Township

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Why spend the time, energy and money creating a master plan for a government entity?

For Perry Township, it’s about building momentum heading into the future, regardless of who is in the trustees chair or head of a department.

Trustee Matt Miller says he understands that, being a newer trustee.

The plan along with the Stark County Regional Planning Commission will take a total of 18 months to put together.

There’s a survey up for citizen input.

If you’re not computer savvy, there are paper copies available at a number of locations like township hall and the police and fire departments.

Survey information is being taken through June.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Man Found Guilty of Assault Charge in Hammer Attack
3

Canton Police Need Your Help in a Murder Investigation. Check out these PICTURES
4

Long-Sought Alliance Man Makes FOTW List Once Again
5

Heggy's Opening New Store at HOF Village