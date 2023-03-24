Purpose of Perry Plan? ‘Building Momentum’

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Why spend the time, energy and money creating a master plan for a government entity?

For Perry Township, it’s about building momentum heading into the future, regardless of who is in the trustees chair or head of a department.

Trustee Matt Miller says he understands that, being a newer trustee.

The plan along with the Stark County Regional Planning Commission will take a total of 18 months to put together.

There’s a survey up for citizen input.

If you’re not computer savvy, there are paper copies available at a number of locations like township hall and the police and fire departments.

Survey information is being taken through June.