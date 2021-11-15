Questions About Delay in Issuing Amber Alert for Ana Grace
Recent school photo of Ana Grace Burke (Courtesy Jackson Twp police)
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Many have asked why it took 18 hours to issue an Amber Alert in the disappearance of 5-year-old Ana Grace Burke.
Jackson Township police say that’s what they hoped for, but the state patrol which makes that determination believed there was no immediate threat of injury or loss of the child.
That determination apparently changed as time went on.
Jackson police explain that an Endangered Child Advisory is much like an Amber Alert, with emails and alerts put out and overhead freeway signs supplying information.
But the Amber Alert adds the live push to cell phones accompanied by an alarm.