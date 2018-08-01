Questions On the School Safety Levy

Joe Chaddock, Superintendent with the Stark County Educational Service Center and Judge Howard, who is chairing the Safer Schools, Safer Students 1.49 mills levy that would become a continuous personal property tax, were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning.

The levy translates into an annual cost to the taxpayer of $52 per $100,000 of property valuation—about a dollar a week, or 14 cents a day.

Here is the interview:

The funds will be used to provide:

Additional security staff and school resource officers

Additional mental health resources and staff

Increased digital citizenship education for all students K-12

Crisis management resources including mass notification systems, access control systems, and improved physical security

The money raised will be separate from school operating budgets, and can only be used for the stated purpose of keeping students safer.

With voter approval, this fund will help communities upgrade both the mental health support and security of their schools, keeping students and faculty safer while providing the professional training and resources to help our children navigate an increasingly complex world.

The levy will provide services to Alliance, Fairless, Jackson, Lake, Louisville, Marlington, Massillon, Minerva, North Canton, Northwest, Osnaburg, Plain, Sandy Valley and Tuslaw (plus Brown Local in Carroll County and Strasburg-Franklin in Tuscarawas County)

Facts

Within the last school year, school districts within the Stark County Educational Service Center have experienced the loss of 13 school students by suicide. National experts, including the Center for Disease Control, have labeled the mental heath issues in our county and its districts as “a contagion,” declaring teen suicide rates here as the worst on record since they began tracking them in 1980.

https://www.saferschoolssaferstudents.com