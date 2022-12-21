Questions Raised About McKinley Move Downtown

Courtesy Canton City School District.

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton City school board is raising questions about plans to move McKinley High School.

JR Rinaldi tells WHBC News that the property the school system owns adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Village is the “most prized possession in the county”.

Rinaldi also says the district has a great relationship with the Village.

And he says the superintendent and district need to seek other revenue streams and other action needs to be taken before spending $81 million on a new school building.

In Monday night’s vote approving construction of two new elementary schools, other board members said McKinley needs to be moved.