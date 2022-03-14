Questions to Answer in Fatal Jackson Crash
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jackson Township police continue investigating.
This, after a man with a Massillon address was killed in a one-vehicle accident Thursday night, just north of the Massillon city limits.
Police were still not sure if 25-year-old Michael Icenhower was the driver or passenger in a car that went off Amherst Avenue near Taggart Street NW and rolled over.
There was another person in the car.
That person apparently had minor injuries.