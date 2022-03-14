      Weather Alert

Questions to Answer in Fatal Jackson Crash

Jim Michaels
Mar 14, 2022 @ 4:52am
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jackson Township police continue investigating.

This, after a man with a Massillon address was killed in a one-vehicle accident Thursday night, just north of the Massillon city limits.

Police were still not sure if 25-year-old Michael Icenhower was the driver or passenger in a car that went off Amherst Avenue near Taggart Street NW and rolled over.

There was another person in the car.

That person apparently had minor injuries.

