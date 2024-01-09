Quick Snow Creates Impacts, Just As Quickly Begins Melting

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A quick burst of snow early Tuesday morning meant big slowdowns for early commuters.

But the precipitation quickly changed over to rain.

Only .4 inches at the airport weather station, but that was enough to create some slush.

There was enough snow in colder spots that some school districts in southern Stark and Carroll Counties closed for the day, with some delays in Tuscarawas County.

From Tuesday morning until Tuesday night it’s rain, and a lot of it, with another changeover again at night.