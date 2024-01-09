News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Quick Snow Creates Impacts, Just As Quickly Begins Melting

By Jim Michaels
January 9, 2024 10:08AM EST
Share
Quick Snow Creates Impacts, Just As Quickly Begins Melting
WHBC News

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A quick burst of snow early Tuesday morning meant big slowdowns for early commuters.

But the precipitation quickly changed over to rain.

Only .4 inches at the airport weather station, but that was enough to create some slush.

There was enough snow in colder spots that some school districts in southern Stark and Carroll Counties closed for the day, with some delays in Tuscarawas County.

From Tuesday morning until Tuesday night it’s rain, and a lot of it, with another changeover again at night.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Birthday Translates to Adult Charges for Canton Man
3

Female Passenger Killed in One-Vehicle Akron Crash
4

Deadly Canton Fire Nets 23 to 28 1/2 Year Sentence
5

Alliance Police Seek Attempted Theft Suspects Foiled at Walmart Store