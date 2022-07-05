News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Quieter Day After Arrests Made During Akron Protest

By Jim Michaels
July 5, 2022 6:53AM EDT
Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 50 Akron and other area residents were arrested early Monday in Akron for rioting and failing to disperse during a Jayland Walker shooting protest in the city.

Police say a small group within a larger peaceful group broke windows, damaged other property and even set a couple of fires.

This came after police ordered everyone to leave after a midnight curfew.

A chemical irritant was even used to move the crowd along.

Police and the Walker family continued to ask for peace last night.

A Monday dayside protest was said to be much smaller and peaceful.

There were reportedly two arrests.

