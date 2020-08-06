Raccoon Rabies Baiting Underway in Carroll, Part of Stark, 11 Other Counties
WHBC News
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health and the USDA have begun a second round of raccoon rabies baiting in 13 counties in Ohio including part of Stark and most of Carroll.
They are dropping over 700,000 blister packs containing a rabies vaccine, using aircraft and ground vehicles.
They’re expected to be flying in a helicopter over the Minerva area on Thursday.
The southern townships in Stark County are getting the baits.
The baits are about the size of a quarter, as seen above.
They hope to immunize the raccoon population against rabies.
There’s been just one raccoon rabies case in the state so far this year, out of Trumbull County.