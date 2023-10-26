Radio Host Larry Elder Ends Republican Presidential Campaign And Endorses Former President Trump

(Associated Press) – Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder says he is ending his 2024 Republican campaign for president.

Elder said in a statement Thursday that he was endorsing former President Donald Trump.

He is the fourth major candidate to suspend or end his campaign, following Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Texas congressman Will Hurd and businessman Perry Johnson.

Elder found little visibility in a primary race dominated by Trump and other high-profile figures.

He wasn’t among the GOP candidates on stage for the two presidential debates after failing to meet the polling and donor qualifications required by the Republican National Committee to participate.