Raiders, Jaguars To Play In 2022 Hall of Fame Game
The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 4 during Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls.
The matchup, which kicks off the National Football League’s 103rd season in the city where the League was born, will take place in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The game marks the fourth appearance by the Raiders and the second for the Jaguars. The previous Hall of Fame Game for the Jaguars was the franchise’s first NFL game.
Raiders greats CLIFF BRANCH and RICHARD SEYMOUR, along with Jaguars legend TONY BOSELLI, will be enshrined two days later as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. LeROY BUTLER, ART McNALLY, SAM MILLS, DICK VERMEIL and BRYANT YOUNG also will be enshrined at the annual ceremony, which this year will occur Saturday, Aug. 6, inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Tickets for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game go on sale at 10 a.m. ET Friday, March 4. Fans can learn more about the matchup and purchase tickets at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets. Information regarding tickets for the Class of 2022’s Enshrinement will be available in the coming weeks.
The 2022 Hall of Fame Game will be the debut for head coach Josh McDaniels with the Raiders – and a homecoming. A Canton native, McDaniels played his home high school football games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium when the facility was known as Fawcett Stadium. Doug Pederson, who guided the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, will be making his first game appearance as head coach of the Jaguars.
