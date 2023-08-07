Rail Boss in Town for EP Six-Month Anniversary of Toxic Train Derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw was in East Palestine last week for the six-month anniversary of the toxic train derailment.

Shaw says despite independent testing showing the presence of dioxins, the company’s testing at the direction and in consultation with the U.S. and Ohio EPA shows the air is safe to breathe and the water pure enough to drink.

He says he’s visited the village nearly every week, for two reasons.

He says he’s there to check the progress of remediation work, and to meet with business owners and residents’

He says there are still 300 Norfolk Southern and contract workers in the village.