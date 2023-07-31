Rain Beats Heat to Highlight Weather

Rain falls on a pedestrian on the University of Southern California campus on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The weather story the last few days in the Hall of Fame Region ended up being about the rain, not the heat.

Over an inch and a half of rain fell at the Akron Canton Airport Friday through Sunday, bringing the monthly rainfall total back above normal (at 4.13 inches).

But the rain was heavy in parts of Tuscarawas County, with one report near New Philadelphia early Saturday morning at 4.6 inches in 24 hours.

Several major roads were closed across Tuscarawas County due to flooding.

There was also tree damage from strong winds in Wayne and Holmes Counties.

The temperature never did reach 90 at CAK, despite the forecasts.

The highest high temperature there during the expected hot spell was 88 on Wednesday.

CORRECTION: In earlier reports, we had said that the 88 degree reading occurred on Friday. We apologize for that error.